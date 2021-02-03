James Edward “Jim” Selves was born August 22, 1927, to William Burton and Emily Wheeler-Becker Selves on the Becker family farm southwest of Cottonwood Falls. He attended Rock Creek Grade School and Chase County High School.
It was in a grocery store in St. John that Jim met the love of his life, Joy Smith Manderschied. They were married in 1952 and shared 46 wonderful years together. Jim was a member of the Golden Belt Shrine Club in Great Bend and the Topless Travelers in Salina. He loved riding his little Scat Kitty scooter and 1972 Pontiac convertible in parades. Jim and Joy’s greatest love was their summer home on the coast of Maine. Joy passed away in 1998 at their home in Great Bend. Jim later moved back to Chase county where he renewed old acquaintances at the Senior Center and both the Presbyterian and Methodist Churches.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife; 7 brothers and sisters, Bill, Elaine Heathman-Judd, Virginia Bush, Anna Lucy Hailey, Kate Burton, Jack, and Dean Selves.
He is survived by: daughter, Sue Ann (John) Brown of Bazaar area; grandchildren, Missy (Benji) Newton, Jimmy (April) Swift; 3 great-grandchildren, Elayna Newton, Jared and Adam Swift, all of Coffeyville; step-son, Val Manderschied of Vancouver B/C.
Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Bazaar Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to the Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church or Hand in Hand Hospice, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
