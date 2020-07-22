Superintendent Kevin Case presented an early draft of the district's school reopening plans to the USD 253 Board of Education during a special meeting, Wednesday evening via Zoom.
The meeting — a study session — was scheduled prior to the State Board of Education's Wednesday vote which blocked Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order to delay the reopening of K-12 schools until Sept. 9. No action was taken, but board members took part in a lengthy discussion regarding the school year.
Case said the district has been working on three plans for reopening: an on-site learning plan, a hybrid learning plan and remote learning options. The goal was to offer those educational opportunities for students, staff and teachers in a safe and healthy environment.
"What we keep coming back to is safety," Vicki Schweinler, executive director of elementary education, said.
Schweinler said it was important for parents to have a choice as they look at sending their children back to school in the fall. The district has a lot to consider as plans are made, such as how many children can safely be brought back to schools at one time, how social distancing can be maintained and how the governor's mask mandate can be upheld.
Case said principals had been identifying students who would benefit from in-person instruction, with a phased option of bringing more students into buildings over a period of time throughout the year.
"We've been anticipating that there will be some interruptions to our delivery in instructions," Wade Redeker, executive director of secondary education, said. "Our plan has been to have these steps set up from the beginning."
Redeker said the goal was to use the input from the community, health officials and the board of education to form the best plan possible for all students in the district.
With a hybrid option, Redeker said the grades 6 - 12 would be separated into cohorts by alphabetical order. The cohorts would be, potentially, in the buildings every eight days at a reduced capacity. That capacity would gradually increase throughout the school year. This would help with any potential outbreaks that could occur as children return to school.
For younger grades, Schweinler said considerations were being made based on information on how younger children were spreading COVID-19. Other considerations needed to be made for the best methods of learning for children in the elementary level.
Moving forward
Board members are leaning toward a delayed start, but are split on how best to move forward with the year, with some favoring a remote learning start that gradually phased into a hybrid option and others favoring a hybrid start.
Board Member Leslie Seeley said it was imperative that parents have input on the plans, and that they have time to prepare.
Seeley and Board Member Jeremy Dorsey both agreed sports and extracurriculars were important things to consider as well.
Board Member Art Gutierrez said his focus was on academics because during a pandemic school should look different.
"I'm really concerned with the rise in infections in Emporia," he said. "I think what we're seeing locally is a lot of community spread. I think that's a lot of potential to blow up and I'm fearful for our students and faculty in our buildings. I want to proceed with the utmost caution."
Board Member Melissa Ogleby said she also agreed that the top priority should be education, thanking the district staff for their hard work on creating a plan for the year.
Case said the work was far from over.
"We have a lot of work to do and we know that," he said.
The board will next meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. A link will be posted at www.usd253.org.
