Special to The Gazette
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center will be hosting a training, “Survival Skills for Dispatchers” on Thursday and Friday.
This training will be brought to Emporia by Rescue 1 Colorado and will be held in the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department basement.
This valuable training focuses on 911 dispatchers, who consistently have the potential to experience PTSD through call-taking. Students will be provided with tools to recognize potential issues as well as ways to work toward a healthy mental health status. Rescue 1 also offers training courses fitted to other first responder disciplines.
Along with the training for dispatchers, a free partner and spouse class will be offered to help assist spouses in supporting their first responder. This class is open to all Lyon and surrounding county first responder families.
It will be held on from 6 - 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who is a spouse of a first responder and is interested in attending the Thursday class can contact Roxanne Van Gundy at rvangundy@lcecc.org.
