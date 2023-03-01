An Emporia man was arrested Tuesday for shooting that occured in the early morning hours of Feb. 6.
Emporia police served 26-year-old Rafael Castaneda with an arrest warrant on charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated burglary, shooting into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
Castaneda is accused of firing shots in the area of South and Market around 4 a.m. on Feb. 6. At least one parked car was damaged, but no injuries were reported.
He's presumed innocent until proven guilty.
