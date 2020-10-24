The Emporia High boys soccer team played spoiler in its final game of the regular season Thursday evening, defeating Junction City by a score of 4-1 on Blue Jay’s senior night.
Top performers for EHS included Hector Hernandez, who recorded a hat trick, and Kaden Nguyen who added the team’s other score.
The win moved the Spartan’s overall record to 7-7-1.
Regional competition brackets are set to release Saturday, with first-round games taking place early next week.
