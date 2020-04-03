Good morning! Winter returns for a last gasp on this cloudy Friday as temperatures will remain in the 30s throughout much of the day.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Burn ban begins for City of Emporia -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_0365dfb8-751b-11ea-a58b-43f436378139.html
Quarantine Easter egg hunt promises fun while social distancing -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/gaz/article_61af9850-6f6e-11ea-a4ea-63dd0566bfab.html
No layoffs, furloughs for county, city employees -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_a88e1a88-7385-11ea-9a39-4bb926848446.html
Top national news:
Florida finally takes cruise passengers, some on stretchers -
https://apnews.com/97814ed96d245498a11d384ef8b1078b
Local newspapers are facing their own coronavirus crisis -
https://apnews.com/761b09c375460c62d38fc7767f223a8c
Your uplifting story for today:
