Mary Elisabeth Jennings Britain passed away on October 16, 2021 at Newman Regional Health after contracting pneumonia. She was born in Admire, KS on April 23, 1942. She worked as an assistant cook at Americus Elementary for many years. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha Jennings (Paine); a brother, John, Jr.; an infant sister, Margaret and triplet sisters, who did not survive a home birth.
Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, Don Britain, Sr.; their son, Don Britain, Jr.; daughters, Donna McLeod (Rocky) and Becky Maxwell (John). Her surviving grandchildren and their families include: Fred Britain (Jamie), Addison, Avery; Chris Britain (Chelsea), Hanna, Aubrey, Logan; Shawn Farmer (Taryn), Eben, Zachary; Chasitey Keenan (Austin) and great-great granddaughter Paisley; Kevin Farmer (Dorothy), Kylie, Kevin, Jr., Morgan; Rachael Meisenbach (Jake), Annabelle, Dylan and Charleigh; Nicole McLeod (Andy), Bryant, Colton; Brandon Kehoe (Angie), Cadence; Joseph Kehoe (Sarah), Jayden, Jayce, Jaymes; Samuel Kehoe (Ashleigh), Caitlyn and Emily Maxwell.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Americus Cemetery on Road 240 on Saturday, October 30, 2021. A family dinner will follow at the Americus Methodist Church, 413 Walnut St.
Mary was a lifetime Methodist and follower of Jesus Christ as well as being a beloved member of the community. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Americus Methodist Church at PO Box 82, Americus, KS 66835 in Mary Britain’s name. Mary lives forever in our hearts.
