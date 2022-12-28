Repairs to a ruptured water valve in northwest Emporia are now complete, the city said Wednesday.
Emporia residents in the Deerbrook subdivision were without water starting at 9:15 a.m. today, as work crews made repairs to a ruptured 8-inch valve in the subdivision.
Worked was completed just before noon.
Residents are advised that any air in the waterlines should be corrected by running water from the tap for a little while.
