COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Bazaar Road Race — the oldest standing road race in Kansas — is returning to the Flint Hills this weekend with a slight change. Instead of starting and ending at the Bazaar Schoolhouse, the race will begin in Cottonwood Falls.
“Normally it starts and finishes in Bazaar but they’re doing construction out there,” said John Fairbanks, an organizer for the race. “We decided we needed to move it to Cottonwood Falls.”
The race, set for Sunday afternoon, has been going annually since before 1990, Fairbanks said, save for some cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also a USA Cycling event.
“USA Cycling is our governing body,” he added. “There’s been as many as 140 cyclists and less than 100 in different categories, based on ability and age.”
Fairbanks is hoping for about 100 riders this year.
Higher ability racers will make the trip to Cassoday and back — about 52 miles roundtrip. The beginners and younger set will make a 15 mile trip from Cottonwood Falls before turning around.
Registration opens in Swope Park at 11 a.m. and closes at 12:30 p.m. Fairbanks said there’s a $10 USA Cycling permit per rider, plus a $30 registration fee. You can pay both ahead of time at www.bikereg.com/bazaar-ks-road-race.
He said officials and lead vehicles will be out, as well as some trail vehicles.
“I just wanted to let everyone know, because we don’t want anyone to get hurt,” Fairbanks said of having cyclists on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.