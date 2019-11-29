A Topeka woman was injured during a one-vehicle accident on the turnpike Friday evening.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Jordan Smith of Topeka was traveling southbound on I-335 near mile marker 147.9 in a 2008 Ford Focus when at around 5:29 p.m. she began to hydroplane due to heavy rains causing flooding on the roadway.
Smith lost control of the vehicle and struck the barrier wall. Smith, who was wearing her seat belt, complained of pain from an unspecified injury.
Her vehicle was towed from the scene.
