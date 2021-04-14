Two Emporia High School students have been recognized as Kansas Career and Technical Education Scholars by the Kansas State Department of Education.
Taylor Moorman and Sophia Rethman are among the 50 high school seniors to receive recognition this year.
The Kansas CTE Scholar program is an opportunity to recognize well-rounded outstanding CTE students who are finishing their senior year of high school. Students need to have enrolled in 3 or more CTE credit hours with documentation of technical skill attainment, have a 3.5 or better GPA in CTE coursework, have a record of civic engagement or outstanding community service with verification letter, have workplace experiences (including in-person experiences) including internships, clinicals, supervised agricultural experiences, community-based or student-led businesses located on or off the school campus.
The experiences should reflect the career interests of the candidate and industry expectations. A minimum of 80 hours of experience is expected prior to submission.
Students also need to submit a career vision summary statement. This is a short reflection of a candidate’s personal career vision and future plans. A maximum of 175 words is allowed.
Scholars receive a commemorative pin, special certificate and statewide recognition.
Other Kansas CTE Scholars are:
- John Webb, Piper High School, Piper Unified School District 203.
- Kaden Armstrong, Gardner Edgerton High School, Gardner Edgerton USD 231.
- Mychael Britt, Olathe South High School/Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe USD 233.
- Cooper Dady, Olathe South High School/Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe USD 233.
- Autumn Hughey, Olathe West High School, Olathe USD 233.
- Gavin Kennedy, Olathe Northwest High School, Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe USD 233.
- Emilee Peet, Olathe North High School, Olathe USD 233.
- Boston Randall, Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe USD 233.
- Ethan Ross, Olathe South High School/Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe USD 233.
- Ashlyn Rich, Wichita Heights High School, Wichita USD 259.
- Tehya Williams, Wichita Heights High School, Wichita USD 259.
- Sara Brown, Derby High School, Derby USD 260.
- Jace Burgess, Valley Center High School, Valley Center USD 262.
- Dominic Santiago, Valley Center High School, Valley Center USD 262.
- George Wallman, Valley Center High School, Valley Center USD 262.
- Kaylie Reese, Wellsville High School, Wellsville USD 289.
- Carson Richardson, Wellsville High School, Wellsville USD 289
- Emelynn Cruce, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.
- Lauren Curtis, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.
- Daniel Dandreo, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.
- Ethan Janssen, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.
- McKenna Schulz, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.
- Summer Spigle, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.
- Erin Wooge, Ottawa High School, Ottawa USD 290.
- Kira Bryant, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.
- Dade Coldren, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.
- Malachi Fabian, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.
- Corey Gilbert, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.
- Brooklyn Golden, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.
- Seth Gould, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.
- Kaysen Seidel, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.
- Kinley Siemens, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.
- Karlee Wiggins, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313.
- Jenna Reinert, Colby High School, Colby USD 315.
- Rachel Sebesta, Ellsworth High School, Ellsworth USD 327.
- Nathan Gudenkauf, Marysville High School, Marysville USD 364.
- Ross Latta, Marysville High School, Marysville USD 364.
- Jakob Graber, Newton High School, Newton USD 373.
- Taylor Hill, Newton High School, Newton USD 373.
- Shelby Spreier, Newton High School, Newton USD 373.
- Anthony Wedel, Newton High School, Newton USD 373.
- Riley Bright, Caney Valley High School, Caney Valley USD 436.
- Trinity Kirchner, Caney Valley High School, Caney Valley USD 436.
- Mya Cruz, Garden City High School, Garden City USD 457.
- Seth Jarmer, Garden City High School, Garden City USD 457.
- Rilee McGraw, Garden City High School, Garden City USD 457.
- Ryan Unsworth, Garden City High School, Garden City USD 457.
- Kaelyn Hess-Burch, Junction City High School, Geary County USD 475.
