Prairie PastTimes, a Chase County Country Christmas venue, invites the community to a holiday open house the first Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Festivity highlights include music throughout the day, starting with the violin duo Ann Major and Jim Faelske, then singer-songwriter Julie Sutton, followed by the Emma Chase musicians.
Guest artist Ellen Rohl will have her enamel jewelry on display and for sale. She describes her art as “painting with fire.” She uses a variety of techniques, including copper etching. Don’t miss this, as her jewelry will be in Prairie PastTimes for a limited time, Nov. 22 - Dec. 5.
For children, and adults too, former Hallmark card employee Chris Sechler will guide a “make it and take it” ornament activity.
Enjoy holiday refreshments and warm cider, while you shop for hand-crafted items made by over 40 artisans. Artists will be on hand to meet and discuss their art as you browse the store.
The holiday open house is from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 30. Prairie PastTimes is located at 220 1⁄2 Broadway, Cottonwood Falls.
For a complete schedule of events, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PrairiePastimes.
