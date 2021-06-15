Ninety-three Emporia State transfers and newcomers received MIAA academic awards for their work in the classroom during the 2020-21 school year.
Freshmen football players Peyton Henry, softball player Alexis Dial and track and field athletes Jake Johnson, Ashley Cookson and Claire Crawford all had 4.00 GPAs to earn the MIAA Academic Excellence Award.
Henry is a computer science major from Andover, Kan., Jones is a sports leadership major from St. Louis, Mo., Dial is a biology major from Topeka, Kan., Cookson is an accounting major from Howard, Kan., Crawford is a communication major from Osage City, Kan., while Johnson is from El Dorado, Kan., and undecided on a major.
An MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipient must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of at least 4.00 at the certifying member institution. The honoree also must have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Four Hornets were named MIAA Scholar-Athletes.
Jenna Ramsey from Hutchinson, Kan., was the MIAA champion in the 10,000m at the outdoor track & field championships and has a 2.92 GPA in mathematics.
Ehlaina Hartman was an honorable mention All-MIAA selection in women's basketball and the Spearville, Kan., native has a 3.64 GPA in psychology.
Goddard, Kan., native Emma Furnish earned honorable mention All-MIAA in softball and has a 3.69 GPA in elementary education.
Megan Stretton from Topeka, Kan., has a 3.96 GPA in nursing and was named All-MIAA during the spring volleyball season.
A Scholar-Athlete is an individual that has a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.50 or better at the certifying member institution. They must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms. For spring volleyball the student-athlete needed to earn All-Tournament honors, or up to two more individuals be nominated by the head coach.
A total of 93 Hornets earned MIAA Academic Honor Roll honors. To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll list, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Including the returners that were announced following each sports season, Emporia State had 249 student-athletes named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll, 13 MIAA Academic Excellence Award winners and 10 MIAA Scholar-Athletes.
MIAA Academic Excellence Award
Peyton Henry Fr. 4 FB Computer Science Andover,KS
Lavon Jones Fr. 4 FB Sports Leadership St.Louis, MO
Jake Johnson Fr. 4 MTF Undecided El Dorado, KS
Alexis Dial Fr. 4 SB Biology Topeka, KS
Ashley Cookson Fr. 4 WTF Accounting Howard, KS
Claire Crawford Fr. 4 WTF Communication Osage City, KS
MIAA Scholar-Athletes
Jenna Ramsey Fr. 3.92 WTF Mathematics Hutchinson, KS
Ehlaina Hartman Fr. 3.64 WBB Psychology Spearville, KS
Emma Furnish Fr. 3.69 SB Elementary Education Goddard, KS
Megan Stretton Fr. 3.96 VB Nursing Topeka, KS
MIAA Academic Honor Roll
Noah Geekie So. 3.88 BASE Physcial Education Strathclair, Manitoba
Dylan Werries So. 3.33 BASE Health & Human Performance McPherson, KS
Tanner Martin Fr. 3.29 BASE Health & Human Performance Blue Springs, MO
Zachary Ebert Jr. 3.28 BASE General Studies Topeka, KS
Jace Essig Fr. 3.26 BASE Physcial Education Paradise, TX
Austin Neal So. 3.16 BASE Business Administration Kingfisher, OK
Ben Smith So. 3.76 MBB Physics Edmond, OK
Kong Kong Jr. 3.2 MBB Business Administration Mankato, MN
Nick Reid Fr. 3.15 MBB Undecided Central City, IA
Peyton Henry Fr. 4 FB Computer Science Andover,KS
Lavon Jones Fr. 4 FB Sports Leadership St.Louis, MO
Jackson Novacek Fr. 3.93 FB Business Administration DeSoto, KS
Rafe Goucher Fr. 3.89 FB Business Administration El Reno, OK
Chris McGee Fr. 3.95 FB Health & Human Performance Lawrence, KS
Garrick Martin Fr. 3.7 FB Business Administration Stillwater, OK
Trey Wright Fr. 3.69 FB Business Administration Holton, KS
Uciph McDaniel Fr. 3.66 FB Business Administration Topeka, KS
Tommy Zimmerman Fr. 3.65 FB Undecided Overland Park, KS
Cael Budke Fr. 3.56 FB Earth Science Elmdale, KS
Kobe Holley Fr. 3.5 FB Crime & Delinquency Studies Stillwater, OK
Jaylen Varner Fr. 3.45 FB Business Administration Marshall, MO
Dylan Roach Fr. 3.44 FB Business Administration Overland Park, KS
Kenneth Hartwig Fr. 3.42 FB Art Ballwin, MO
Andrew Kayhill Fr. 3.31 FB Health & Human Performance Greenwood, MO
Jacob Taylor Fr. 3.28 FB Biology Andover,KS
Heath Baker Fr. 3.27 FB Undecided Atchison, KS
Jack Wiens Fr. 3.24 FB Nursing Andover,KS
Brayden Klaassen Fr. 3.22 FB Social Science Olathe, KS
Rylan Miller Fr. 3.2 FB Health & Human Performance Overland Park, KS
Zion Jones Fr. 3.18 FB Information Systems Wichita, KS
Will Herren Fr. 3.18 FB Physical Education Carbondale, KS
Chase Ricke Fr. 3.14 FB Nursing Tulsa, OK
Carlos Guzman Fr. 3.13 FB Undecided Denver, CO
Sherman Deaton Fr. 3.01 FB Undecided Fountain, CO
Carson Mosier Fr. 3.77 MTEN Physical Education Towanda, KS
Pablo Carranza So. 3.45 MTEN Economics Queretaro, Mexico
Lleyton Fosha Fr. 3.07 MTEN Social Science Olathe, KS
Jake Johnson Fr. 4 MTF Undecided El Dorado, KS
Tyler Swift Fr. 3.99 MTF Accounting Raymore, MO
Brice Helton Fr. 3.97 MTF Accounting Augusta, KS
Jack Watson Fr. 3.93 MTF Health & Human Performance Wamego, KS
Brayden Staab So. 3.83 MTF Business Administration Enid, OK
Rylan Brown Fr. 3.8 MTF Psychology Topeka, KS
Garrett Meyer Fr. 3.78 MTF Undecided El Dorado, KS
Ysef Elghzali Fr. 3.68 MTF Health & Human Performance Overland Park, KS
Josh McLaughlin Fr. 3.64 MTF Biology Maize, KS
Payton Marshall Fr. 3.29 MTF Undecided Cimarron, KS
John Tetuan Fr. 3.22 MTF Accounting Topeka, KS
Caleb Sanders Fr. 3.11 MTF Mathematics Caney, KS
Jaime Diaz Fr. 3.1 MTF Physcial Education Olathe, KS
Jackson Wedge Fr. 3.07 MTF Undecided Wichita, KS
Miles Lockridge Fr. 3.01 MTF Social Science Kansas City, KS
Nathan Ewing Fr. 3 MTF Sports Leadership Spring Hill, KS
Ehlaina Hartman Fr. 3.64 WBB Psychology Spearville, KS
Addison Hooper Fr. 3.64 WBB Health & Human Performance Fort Worth, TX
Emily Weathers Fr. 3.28 WBB Biology Scott City, KS
Alexis Dial Fr. 4 SB Biology Topeka, KS
Karly Johnson Fr. 3.95 SB Psychology Lawrence, KS
Bailey Flewelling Fr. 3.82 SB Health & Human Performance Holton, KS
McKensy Glass Fr. 3.77 SB Physical Education Wichita, KS
Emma Furnish Fr. 3.69 SB Elementary Education Goddard, KS
Mallory Stegman Fr. 3.98 WSOC Biology Wichita, KS
Angie Palmer Fr. 3.96 WSOC English Wichita, KS
Anna Burnett Fr. 3.91 WSOC Biology Baldwin, KS
Liz Palmer Jr. 3.87 WSOC Elementary Education Wichita, KS
Rhea Bailey Fr. 3.87 WSOC Health & Human Performance Leicester, England
Sophia Pope Fr. 3.86 WSOC Health & Human Performance Lenexa, KS
Cali Schechinger So. 3.52 WSOC Health & Human Performance Overland Park, KS
Kyleigh Roe Fr. 3.22 WSOC Elementary Education Pleasant Hill, MO
Emma Biggs Fr. 3.13 WTEN Elementary Education Topeka, KS
Ashley Cookson Fr. 4 WTF Accounting Howard, KS
Claire Crawford Fr. 4 WTF Communication Osage City, KS
Grace Jacobs Fr. 3.97 WTF Social Science Rose Hill, KS
Jenna Ramsey Fr. 3.92 WTF Mathematics Hutchinson, KS
Holly Brockmeier Fr. 3.91 WTF Elementary Education Hope, KS
Makenzie Owings Fr. 3.9 WTF Nursing Maize, KS
Brooke Flory Fr. 3.84 WTF Nursing Pomona, KS
Megan McManis Fr. 3.81 WTF Biochemistry & Molecular Biology Kansas City, MO
Rebecca Froebe Fr. 3.76 WTF Marketing Lenexa, KS
Ashley Wildeman Fr. 3.67 WTF Business Administration Lawrence, KS
Hannah Schultz Sr 3.67 WTF Chemistry Garden City, KS
Audrey Phelps Fr. 3.67 WTF Elementary Education Dodge City, KS
Hollie Marlow Fr. 3.66 WTF Physcial Education Parsons, KS
Kennedy Smith Fr. 3.6 WTF Health & Human Performance Owasso, OK
Madisynn Hair Fr. 3.58 WTF Nursing Cheney, KS
Tatum Sefcik Fr. 3.43 WTF Crime & Delinquency Studies Kansas City, MO
Clarice Nichols Fr. 3.26 WTF Social Science Wichita, KS
Sophia DeWitt Fr. 3.11 WTF Health & Human Performance Lawrence, KS
Megan Stretton Fr. 3.96 VB Nursing Topeka, KS
Dorianne Lebron Jr. 3.84 VB Biochemistry & Molecular Biology Guayama, PR
Mickey Murphy Fr. 3.82 VB Nursing Topeka, KS
Allyson Bissa Fr. 3.78 VB Social Science Phoenix, AZ
Winny Harris Fr. 3.47 VB Elementary Education Atchison, KS
