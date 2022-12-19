The United Way of the Flint Hills announced Monday that it will invest nearly $245,000 in direct grants to help improve the education, health, and financial stability of Flint Hills residents.
In addition to direct grants, United Way utilizes contributions to support the many projects and programs offered out of its own office, such as its Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
2023 United Way of the Flint Hills’ direct grants will support:
· Emerging Needs grants – non-profit mini-grants that are responsive to community needs,
· Racial Equity projects – community-led projects to promote engagement and civic action to help strengthen racial equity,
· Community Partner grants – to support work within the areas of Helping Children & Youth Succeed, Supporting Vulnerable & Aging Populations, Education, Safety Net, and Strengthening and Supporting Families.
The Community Partner grants process involves detailed applications by partner agencies, application review by volunteer panels, award recommendations by grant reviewers, and final award decisions made by United Way’s Board of Trustees. The process relies heavily on the input of the community while also ensuring that dollars entrusted to the agency by donors make the biggest impact. Mickey Edwards, CEO said, “Donors can feel confident that their contributions are supporting excellent programming and helping to improve our neighbors’ lives.”
The 2023 Community Partner agencies are:
- Building Blocks Community Day Care Center
- Camp Alexander
- CASA of the 8th Judicial District
- Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation
- Communities in Schools of Mid-America
- Corner House
- Cradle to Career Literacy Center
- Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness
- East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging
- Emporia Child Care Center
- Food for Students
- Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland
- Help House of Osage County
- Housing & Credit Counseling, Inc.
- Jayhawk Council Boy Scouts
- Kansas Children's Service League
- Kansas Legal Services
- LEAP!
- Sacred Heart Child Care Center
- SOS, Inc.
- The Salvation Army
Donations also support United Way’s other efforts to improve life in the Flint Hills, such as leading efforts to ensure services are available to the unhoused, disaster relief, literacy activities, and much more. Donations support these efforts as well as other programming such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, 2-1-1, MyFreeTaxes.com, and the free SingleCare Prescription Savings card.
