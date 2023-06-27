Emporia and Emporia State University are losing someone of immense talent right here in Emporia: Pete Rydberg, Head of ESU’s Theatre Department.
My credentials: My grandfather was Frank Leonard Gilson who founded the Theatre Department at Kansas Normal School; and brought it to national attention at Kansas State Teachers College with the quality of performance, and the traveling “Gilson Players.” My mother, Miriam Gilson Porter, was one of those players. My father, Robert Russell Porter, married the boss’s daughter, and immersed himself in theatre under the direction of the formidable F. L. Gilson.
Both Grandfather Gilson and my father believed, practiced, and demanded the very best quality. They demanded dedication and study. Pete Rydberg epitomizes all that they stood for — indeed what any successful producer, writer, or director demands.
It’s hard to describe Pete; his dedication is contagious — his smile is a gift — his talent is exponential — and his wisdom and guidance, helpful and kind. His energy — well, if you could ride a meteor? The star of ESU Theatre, Pete Rydberg — along with a stellar faculty— has given us Broadway calibre shows, and starred again as an unusually gifted teacher.
I have seen many Broadway productions in my time, and have marveled at their intricacy. I saw “Curtains” last year, and knew I had seen something uncannily close to a Broadway production. “Ride the Cyclone” (directed by Rydberg) is equally good: a cast with precision and fire! Ensemble playing is hard: they mastered it!
Pete Rydberg is leaving us — going to his cold north home and we must make sure he is thoroughly warmed with our thanks and recognition. God speed, Pete!
Phyllida Porter
Emporia
