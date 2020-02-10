Sen. Barbara Bollier in Emporia
Kansas State Senator and US Senate candidate Barbara Bollier will join the Lyon County Democrats for a meeting and reception from 6:30 - 8 p.m. today at VFW Post No. 1980, 932 Graphic Arts Rd.
Light refreshments will be served. All interested persons are invited to attend. RSVPs are not required but are appreciated. Call 620-412-8786 or email lycodems@yahoo.com.
Plumb Place Annual Meeting
The Plumb Place Board of Directors will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Plumb Place, 224 E. Sixth Ave. The regular board meeting will follow the annual meeting.
Lyon County Republicans meet
The Lyon County Republicans will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex. Jeff Bennett, of the Kansas Family Policy Alliance, will be the guest speaker.
Soup supper
The Bethel Community's annual soup supper is 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the School House. Each family is asked to bring vegetable beef soup or chili, a dessert and table service.
The Pep & Progress Community Unit will provide the drinks.
Polar Plunge
The Emporia Polar Plunge kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mouse Lake. Come out and support Special Olympics of Kansas. The Polar Strut 5k starts at 10 a.m. Plunging starts at 11 a.m.
Local SOKS teams host breakfast and lunch at the Emporia Senior Center on the day of the Plunge. Breakfast will include biscuits and gravy with sausage, juice, milk or coffee. Lunch is a taco plate with rice, chips, and salsa furnished by Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow for $7 a plate. Carry Out will be available. Questions? Contact Nancy at nancy7216@sbcglobal.net
Sweetheart dance
VFW Post No. 1980 will host a Sweetheart Dance fundraiser featuring The Barbees starting 7 p.m. Saturday at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Admission is $5. Carnations will be given to the first 50 ladies in attendance. All are welcome to attend.
Funds raised go toward supporting the local VFW.
Beef and noodle dinner
St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Hartford will hold a beef and noodle dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Neosho Rapids Elementary School Multipurpose Room, 240 N. Commercial St., Neosho Rapids.
Menu items include homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, dessert and drinks. Adults are $8 and children ages 10 and under are $4. There will be a drawing for prizes. Get tickets at the door.
Commodity distribution
The Salvation Army Commodity distribution date for Lyon County is 2 - 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at 209 W. 4th Ave. To be eligible for commodities, household income must fit certain guidelines. For information about income requirements, contact the Salvation Army at 342-3093.
Pancake breakfast
The Madison Lions Club will hold its annual pancake breakfast from 7 - 11 a.m. Feb. 29 at the Madison Sauder Community Center, 110 S. 1st St., Madison.
The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, milk and juice. Containers available for carryout meals.
Donations will be accepted and will benefit the Lions Scholarship Fund.
