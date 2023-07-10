EMPORIA - Betty Jane (Roberts) Blex went to be with the Lord June 22, 2023 at Presbyterian Manor in Emporia, KS at the age of 96.
Betty was born May 7, 1927, in Pratt, KS. She was raised in Emporia by her parents, William J and Irene Logan Roberts. She attended Walnut Elementary, Lowther Middle School, graduated from Emporia High, received a bachelor’s degree from C of E and a masters from KSTC. She married Donald L. Blex in Emporia December 26, 1950.
Betty taught school in North Lyon County for more than 45 years. She taught at Miller High, Bushong, the first class at NHHS, one room school at Miller and then finished with many years at Admire Jr High. She was well known for her adventurous spirit with classroom experiments, field trips and shooting rockets at the end of each year. Even after retiring she returned for years afterwards to read with the first graders and to tutor students to keep them at their grade level. Mrs. Blex was twice nominated by her district for the Kansas Master Teachers Hall of Fame. At that time, it was calculated that she had worked with nearly 1000 students during her career. But she didn’t just work with them, she cared about each and every one and would go the extra mile to be sure their educational needs were met so they could achieve at their highest level.
She was a member of the Miller United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women’s group, Shepherdess for the UMW, the Lords Herd, Miller Friendship Class and several Osage City bridge clubs. Betty taught the adult Sunday School class for over 50 years, 75-year member of the Eastern Star, Social Order of the Beauceant and a founding member and 50-year achievement honoree of the Alpha Delta Kappa teaching sorority.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane (Dean) Blex Mangus; her grandsons, Donald W Blex, Christopher Blex, Joshua Mangus, Seth (Allyson) Mangus, Sean (Amie) Mangus and great granddaughter; sisters, Margaret (Mike) Martinie and Emily VanderVelde as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Don Blex; her son, David Blex; brothers, William L Roberts, Richard (Lelia) Roberts; sisters, Catherine (William) Spriegel, Patricia (Chester) Duncan and Mary Mickel.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Miller Methodist Church, Miller, Kansas. Family will receive friends an hour before service. Private inurnment will be in Rapp Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and sent to the care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences can be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
I know she was a class act, because Diane sure is. You have my deepest sympathies.
