Edward Joseph Schneider, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Augusta, KS.
He was born on February 24, 1941, in Olpe, KS to Alban and Irene (Vohs) Schneider. He was a 1959 graduate of Olpe High School. He married Mary (Peggy) Willard on April 27, 1963, at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Emporia, KS. After attending Clarks Business School in 1961, Ed started working at Bluestem Farm & Ranch Supply in Emporia where he spent 35 years serving the community and farmers throughout the region. Ed was a devoted husband and father that lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends he made through his work, and many activities with family and friends that included fishing (a favorite pastime for the family), telling stories about fishing, gardening, hunting, camping, playing cards, golfing, and lots of traveling.
Ed will be dearly missed by his wife, Peggy; sons, Joseph (Ruth), Augusta, KS, Jeffrey (Melissa), Eden Prairie, MN, and John (Callie), Owasso, OK; grandchildren, Taylor, Ashley, Viktoria, Gabriele and Keelyn; great grandchildren, Oliver and Benjamin; siblings, Leo (Arlene) Schneider, Sister Joann Schneider, Jane Schrader, Alice (Harry) Bechtel, Robert (Jane) Schneider, Nancy (Jerry) Langley and sister-in-law, Loretta Schneider. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Vincent; and brother-in-law, Jack Schrader.
The Family will be having a private burial service at Union Cemetery in Emporia at a later date. Ed requested in Lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the “Emporia Community Foundation for the Friends of the Zoo” at 527 Commercial St. Suite B, Emporia, KS 66801.
