Connie Darle Hamman of Emporia died on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. He was 88.
Connie was born on December 17, 1934, in Ottumwa, Kansas, the son of Gerald and Pearl Lore Hamman. He married Frances VanGorden on March 6, 1954, in Yates Center, Kansas. She died on September 27, 2006, in Topeka.
Surviving family members include son, Randy (Susan) Hamman of Auburn, Kansas; daughters, Kim (Dave) King of Derby, and Debbie (Sean) Weese of Imperial, Missouri; grandchildren, Christopher Hamman, Christina Bastin, Ashley Steinkamp, Emily Weese, Jessica Wedel, Bobbi Hamman, Joshua Hamman, and Joey King; great-grandchildren, Vandon, Landry, Hattie, Joshua, Emma, Elizabeth, Breona, and Bayley.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and daughter, Connie Frances Pitts.
Connie was a salesperson for Fanestil Meats for 22 years before becoming a contractor. He served in the National Guard of Kansas, Company B 137th Infantry.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia with military honors by Ball-McColm Post #1980 American Legion. Private burial will take place later at Key West Cemetery in Lebo. Memorial contributions to Burlington Library Genealogy Records can be sent in the care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
