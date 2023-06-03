Keegan Swenson is the winner of UNBOUND Gravel 200 Saturday.
In second place was Petr Vakov, followed by Lachlan Morton in third and Laurens ten Dam in fourth.
Swenson, of Heber City, Utah, finished in 10:06:02.
Vakoc of the Czech Republic finished just behind him in 10:06:03. Morton finished in 10:06:05 and ten Dam finished in 10:06:08.
Carolin Schiff won the women’s elite 200 during UNBOUND Gravel Saturday. Schiff, of Bremen, Germany, finished the race in 10:31:58.
She was more than 20 minutes ahead of second place finisher Sofia Gomez Villafane of Weber City, Utah, who finished in 10:53.14. Danni Schrosbree of Richmond, Great Britain, was third, and Sarah Sturm of Durango, Colo., was fourth.
