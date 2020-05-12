Good morning! Weather will remain chilly and cloudy throughout the day with a high in the low 50s. More rain is expected to move in after midnight.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant supports community with free Mother's Day meals -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_a8df8c0a-92ee-11ea-98f4-2fb2f96d65eb.html
Emporia businesses begin reopening process -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_3699102e-92ff-11ea-b69e-8354f4a0eebc.html
Rumors of Emporia shooting unconfirmed -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_d6578d7c-93de-11ea-bc24-ffbfb42df829.html
Top national news:
Fauci warns of ‘suffering and death’ if US reopens too soon -
https://apnews.com/a05c32d9a76a535238779c7eb1504613
White House recommends tests for all nursing home residents -
https://apnews.com/1a169a537c6fb7f9ab824c49a6757b0c
Your uplifting story for today:
Jay-Z and Meek Mill sending 10 million surgical masks to U.S. jails and prisons -
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jay-z-meek-mill-reform-alliance-surgical-masks-10-million-jails-prisons/
