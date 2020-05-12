morning.jpg

Good morning! Weather will remain chilly and cloudy throughout the day with a high in the low 50s. More rain is expected to move in after midnight.

Our top stories from yesterday:

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant supports community with free Mother's Day meals -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_a8df8c0a-92ee-11ea-98f4-2fb2f96d65eb.html

Emporia businesses begin reopening process -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_3699102e-92ff-11ea-b69e-8354f4a0eebc.html

Rumors of Emporia shooting unconfirmed -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_d6578d7c-93de-11ea-bc24-ffbfb42df829.html

Top national news:

Fauci warns of ‘suffering and death’ if US reopens too soon -

https://apnews.com/a05c32d9a76a535238779c7eb1504613

White House recommends tests for all nursing home residents -

https://apnews.com/1a169a537c6fb7f9ab824c49a6757b0c

Your uplifting story for today:

Jay-Z and Meek Mill sending 10 million surgical masks to U.S. jails and prisons -

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jay-z-meek-mill-reform-alliance-surgical-masks-10-million-jails-prisons/

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.