Long before some people objected to COVID-19 masks and vaccinations, privacy critics were against seat belt laws.
Yet buckling up has become the law nationwide, and Lyon County Sheriff's deputies began a traditional two-week enforcement project Sunday. “Click It or Ticket” will cover driving around Memorial Day weekend.
“Travelers can expect increased police presence,” a statement from the Sheriff's Office said. At least 160 law enforcement agencies across the state are taking part.
Chase and Lyon Counties rank among the lowest in the state for using belts.
The Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office reports in 2020, 65% of Lyon County adults and 64% of Chase County adults were observed using seat belts. They were the lowest percentages among 26 counties surveyed.
A separate check last summer found only half of Lyon County drivers use their seat belts on neighborhood streets and rural roads. Chase County was even lower, at 30.8%.
Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope promised in a statement that deputies will be “vigorously ticketing violators of adult seat belt and child safety laws.”
The goal of Click It or Ticket is “to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes.”
Doctors at Newman Regional Health estimate seat belts can reduce the risk of death and serious injury by 45% for drivers and front seat passengers.
Two state laws require all passengers in vehicles to wear proper restraints: the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and The Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act.
“Violations of the Child Passenger Safety Act will cost you a $60 fine, plus court cost,” the Kansas Highway Patrol website says.
Enforcement of the Safety Belt Use Act as a “primary law” began in June 2010. The resource office estimates 86% of drivers across the state buckle up.
