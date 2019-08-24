Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Arrest warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 9:36 a.m.
Parking problem, 300 S. Market St., 10:18 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:41 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:57 a.m.
Traffic stop, 500 Mechanic St., 11:52 a.m.
Drug possession, Address and time redacted
Attempt to locate, 800 Congress St., 12:04 p.m.
Harassment, 1600 Industrial Road, 2:00 p.m.
Animal bite, 700 Lantern Lane, 3:46 p.m.
Injury accident, 1400 E. 6th Ave., 4:32 p.m.
Child in need of care, Address and time redacted
Communications offense, 1400 E. 6th Ave., 5:03 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 600 Merchant St., 5:56 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1100 E. 12th Ave., 8:37 p.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Protection order violation, Address and time redacted
Animal bite, 700 Anderson St., 1:52 p.m.
Protection order violation, Address and time redacted
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Theft, 2100 W. Highway 50, 11:52 a.m.
Burglary, 800 Neosho St., 2:36 p.m.
Courts
Crystal Scott, Homeless, Theft greater than $25, Aug. 18
Sophia Reeves, 21022 81st Plaza, Lenexa, Inattentive driving, Aug. 19
Levi McIlvain, 213 State St., Olpe, Suspended driver’s license, Aug. 19
Hannah Stapleton. 2024 S. 137th St., Bonner Springs, Speeding, Aug. 19
Maria Chavez, 1105 Peyton St., No driver’s license, Aug. 19
Bryant Starr, 1764 Belmont Ct., Careless driving, Aug. 19
Michael Jones-Jordan, 30 Skyline Dr., Neodesha, KS, Speeding, No driver’s license, Aug. 19
John Martin, 1101 Mary St., Domestic battery, Aug. 20
Kobert King, 301 Mulberry, Cottonwood Falls, Domestic battery, Aug. 20
Michael Price, 40 Meadow Village, Lost Creek, WV, City permit required, Aug. 20
Danielle Kraus, 118 S. Walnut St., Theft over $25, Aug. 20
Ofelia Nunez, 2514 Monterrey Dr., Failure to stop, No driver’s license, Aug. 22
Travis Beyer, 404 Orange St., Suspended license, Aug. 22
Allicia McCann, 550 S. State St., Following too close, Aug. 22
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
