Emporia State completed the season sweep of Newman with a 3-0 win on Friday night in White Auditorium.
The Hornets used a 6-1 run, capped by back-to-back kills from Madelyn Michaelis, to turn a tie score into a 20-15 advantage in the first set. Yuchen Du got a kill to end the set at 25-21.
Emporia State jumped out to a 7-2 lead and never trailed on the way to a 25-13 win in the second set.
The Jets used a 9-1 run to take a 15-7 lead and force ESU into its second timeout of the third set. The Hornets responded with five straight points to make Newman call its first timeout. Emporia State pulled within 17-15 before the Jets went on a 4-1 run to take a 21-16 lead. A Jessica Hayes kill ended the run and Newman called its second timeout at 21-17. The Jets had set point at 24-19 before the Hornets responded with kills from Hayes, Valerie Golder and Du to pull within 24-22. Newman then called a third timeout that resulted in a red card and awarded ESU a point. Du had another kill after the card to tie the set at 24. The Jets then had an attack error and a bad set giving the Hornets a 7-0 run to end the match with a 26-24 victory.
Du had a match high 13 kills on .273 hitting for the Hornets. Rylie Fornelli had 25 digs and Emma Dixon recorded 19 assists.
Emporia State is back in action on Saturday night when it hosts Central Oklahoma. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. in White Auditorium.
NOTES
Emma Dixon is now just 11 assists away from moving into the top five on the Emporia State career list.
