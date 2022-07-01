The Emporia Gazette
CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness is another step closer to a successful capital campaign, thanks to a large donation from Stormont Vail Health.
According to a Friday release, Stormont Vail Health donated $25,000 in support of CrossWinds’s ongoing capital campaign, “Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground.” The donation came as part of a gift totaling $31,000, with the remaining $6,000 supporting the general operations of the agency.
“We are incredibly thankful for the partnership we have with Stormont Vail Health and for their continued focus on improving the social determinants of health in the communities we serve,” said CrossWinds CEO Amanda Cunnigham. “Their willingness to support behavioral health and wellness through the ‘Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground’ campaign is a testament to their priorities and dedication.”
CrossWinds launched “Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground” in June, with a goal of securing a privately owned, campus-style hub in Emporia for the future of mental health service delivery throughout the agency’s seven-county coverage area. They previously announced the receipt of a $2.5 million grant from the W.S. & E.C. Jones Testamentary Trust.
A $75,000 portion of the grant will be put toward CrossWinds’ children’s programs to support daytime, afterschool, summer and Positive Alternatives for Student Success offerings in Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties.
Upon completion in 2024, the 38,000 sq.ft. campus will focus on addressing critical issues impacting the state’s mental healthcare system including the suicide crisis, overdose deaths, and inadequate care for veteran, senior, and non-English speaking populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.