The Emporia State girls soccer and softball teams came out to help Emporia Main Street prepare for downtown trick-or-treat event, Friday afternoon.
The event, which is 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. today, will let ghosts and goblins of all ages score some sweet treats from area businesses.
The soccer team drew arrows and messages on the sidewalk, to help trick-or-treaters navigate the event. The softball team helped construct candy chutes so businesses can safely pass out candy.
