I was filling out the pages of information required to enroll my 8th grader into school when it struck me: No decision seems like the right decision when it comes to what to do with our kids this fall.
Nearly a week ago I started the online enrollment process for my two school-aged children. I’m still not finished. As of today, both forms are still sitting wide-open on my laptop. Typically, it takes just a few minutes to get them completed and turned in.
Not this year.
I had just finished clicking “Yes” to a number of other district releases, agreeing to their policies on athlete participation, substance abuse, technology use, head injuries, student risk screening, and more. It was fairly easy to agree to most of them.
But then there was the (required) question about my plan for my student this fall that brought the whole process to a screeching halt. I had two options: “on-site learning” (i.e. in a school building) or “remote learning” (i.e. not in a school building; learning from home instead).
Any other year the answer to that question would have taken no consideration at all. I would have selected “yes” to “choice number one” and moved on. Of course, my child is going to school in the fall, as in a building with teachers, classmates, science experiments, chorus, pep assemblies, sweaty gymnasiums, crowded halls, jammed lockers, a noisy lunchroom, and all the other things that make school the best place for my teenage boy to spend eight hours a day. It definitely would not be good for either of us if Mrs. Walker taught 8th-grade studies to her 13-year old son at the kitchen table, just the two of us, day after day. No way. No how.
But this year is different.
This year, in-the-school-building learning has a big caveat. According to the question on the online enrollment form, if I choose the in-the-school-building learning model, then I am also choosing: increased focus on personal hygiene practices, social distancing, facial coverings, increased cleaning protocols, daily temperature checks, health-related interrogations, and perhaps even more adjustments, depending on the “ever-changing information surrounding COVID-19.” Basically, it appears to be a carte-blanche acknowledgment that anything goes inside the walls of the building to keep kids safe.
That model for the school year doesn’t feel right to me. In fact, it causes more questions than answers on what exactly a typical school day will look like for my child.
My 8th grader goes to school because let’s face it, he likes being with his friends every day. For a teenage boy, that could include fist bumps, swapping chips at lunch, and sharing pencils with fresh erasers in math class. There are also quite a few teachers he thinks are pretty cool that he doesn’t mind hanging out with either. Learning math, social studies, science, and language arts is just a fortunate by-product of going to school, in his mind. I’m good with that. He comes home smiling on most days and always has a story about something nutty, weird or hilarious that happened at school that only teenage boys can appreciate. But he likes going, he is learning more than he knows and he’s motivated to do his best. It works very well.
While I understand the intent of keeping students and staff safe, learning in an environment with a preoccupation with hygiene, fear, and suspicion doesn’t seem like it would work well for any child and doesn’t feel like the right choice for mine.
So there’s also choice number two. It states that “students will be completing all of their learning from home and will not be entering the school building ... students will complete course assignments and will be assessed on the same standards and competencies as on-site students, students will have daily contact with their teacher(s), and parents must maintain a daily log of activities signed by the students and parent and submitted to the school district.”
That definitely doesn’t feel right either. Again, more questions than answers are raised by this scenario. What kind — and how much — constructive teacher/student contact are we talking about? Are these students really getting the same kind of instruction as the on-site students? How can that be? And who is really in charge of the daily instruction in this scenario? Parents, the teachers, or the students? And a signed daily log of activities? More details needed, please.
I could go on with the questions “choice number two” surfaces, but the point is, neither scenario feels right to me, or to a lot of other parents, I suspect. As parents, nothing we choose seems to be the right answer these days. We feel like we are being forced to choose between our kids’ education and their (mental and physical) health and no parent I know wants to do that.
The only thing that would feel right is returning to the way school was before all this hit. But that’s not one of the choices.
