Charles Douglas “Charlie” Hall, 66, of Olivet, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Coffey County Hospital in Burlington, Kansas.
He was born March 10, 1953 in Eureka, Kansas the son of Charles Willis and Alpha Celona Butler Hall.
Charlie attended Eureka High School and graduated with the Class of 1971. He would go on to earn a Biology Degree from Emporia State University.
He married the love of his life, Barbara “Amy” Long on July 14, 1973 in Eureka, Kansas.
During the summers of 1975 and 1976 while attending Ft. Hays State University, Charlie worked as a fee ranger for the Corps of Engineers at Wilson Lake. He would complete his Masters in Range Management and serve as a 404 Tech from 1977 until moving to Iowa in July of 1979. Charlie served as a park ranger at Rathbun Lake until May of 1980 when he and Amy made their home in Olivet, Kansas. Charlie took a position as a park ranger at Melvern Lake until transferring to the Corps of Engineers Kansas City District Office in the early 2000’s. He retired from the Corps of Engineers in 2016 and began working for FEMA as a disaster sight planner, preparing environmental impact assessments.
Charlie held dual membership in Fidelity Lodge #106 AF & AM of Eureka and Lebo Masonic Lodge #152 of Lebo. He was an avid bird watcher and took every opportunity to travel and go camping with his wife Amy. His love for nature and the earth’s bounty was a gift that he proudly shared with his children and grand children. Charlie served as Scoutmaster for Troop #150 of Melvern for 20 years and achieved his Wood Badge certification, the highest level of training a scout leader can obtain.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his wife, Barbara “Amy” Hall of their home in Olivet; a daughter, Heather Hall and her partner Matt Donnelly of Lawrence; sons, Nathan Hall and his wife Fleur Hopper of Portland, Maine and Matthew Hall of Lawrence; grandchildren, May Ann Donnelly, Ella Heikkila-Hall and Maxwell Hall; brothers, Allen Hall and his wife Sheridan of Eureka and Ron Hall and his wife Melinda of Eureka; numerous extended family and a host of former coworkers and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Hall.
Cremation is planned with a memorial gathering and service is scheduled for 2:00 P.M., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will take place in Eureka Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until service time, Saturday at the funeral home. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Kansas Chapter of The Nature Conservancy and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856.
