A GoFundMe for a Emporia man who died in last week's train crash has been established.
John Burton, 26, was killed when his vehicle was struck by a train on March 3 at the Third Avenue and Market Street crossing in Emporia. While law enforcement officers have said he attempted to drive through the lowering gate, Burton's family disagrees.
More than $2,200 had been raised toward the $7,000 goal by Tuesday afternoon. The money will be used for funeral expenses and to support Burton's child.
The fundraiser can be found online at https://gofund.me/069c578b.
