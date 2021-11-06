It’ll be a celebration of art recognizing the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail and the Flint Hills.
“For the 15th year, artists and craftsmen from across the Midwest will exhibit and sell their works,” said Cheryl Hayes.
This year’s Gathering in the Grove is appropriately named “Gathering on the Santa Fe Trail 2021,” a fine art show-sale through Sunday, Nov. 7 at Council Grove.
Serving on the Gathering in the Grove Committee, Hayes said the show-sale will be in the Carnegie Building at 303 West Main Street. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Much of the artwork will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail as well as recognize the Flint Hills. Paintings will depict prairies, Native Americans, pioneers, wagon trains, wildlife, cattle, horses and much more.
Bison hair pottery, jewelry, glass art, wool art, photography, scroll saw art and sculptures are to be featured.
Participating artists from the Midwest include Dea Aldrich Banka, Gardner; Patricia Adams, Manhattan; Zak Barnes, Lawrence; James Brewer, Haskell, Okla.; Kris Collier, Alta Vista; Kellie Dillinger, Wamego; Lisa Harris, Roseville; Joyce Jenkins, Wilsey; Sue Krehbiel, Inman; Cathy Lieber, Osage City; Cher Olson, Kingman; Craig Ridenour, Oklahoma City; and Kelly Siebert, Allen.
Council Grove artists presenting their works are Laura Buller, Lizzy Buller, Harold Gaston, Karla Jo Grimmett, Rhonda Higginbotham, Sheila Litke, Sharon Mock, Linda Cosgrove and Rhonda Bryant.
Costumed portrayals of the Santa Fe Trail era are to to be on Main Street Saturday night during Candlelight Charm for shopping until 9 p.m.
“An additional special attraction is to be carriage and trolley rides for guests in the historic community,” Hayes said.
Information can be found on the Gathering in the Grove Facebook page.
