Tony Doyle (ACE) Williams of Emporia died on Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home. He was 67.
Tony was born on June 30, 1955 in Emporia, Kansas the son of C.W. “Buck” and Beverly Dunham Williams.
Survivors include: brother, Rex Williams and wife Debbie of Emporia; sister, Renee Cannon of Emporia.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Tony enlisted in the United States Navy at 17 and served 4 years, many of which were spent overseas serving with Attack Squadron 94. Upon his return he finished his education graduating from Madison High School. He worked with his dad in the family business Williams Tank Truck Service eventually becoming the owner of the business. After selling Williams Tank Truck Service he moved to Chanute, Kansas and worked for the Kansas Dept of Health and Environment as a Safety Manager. Tony worked for the state for a few years before moving to Independence, Kansas and working for DART Energy as their safety manager. Health reasons forced his early retirement and he returned to Emporia in 2015.
Tony enjoyed flying and had his private pilot’s license. His other passions were fishing and golfing and he was working part time for the City of Emporia golf course at the time of his death.
Cremation is planned with a visitation from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Burial will be in the Janesville cemetery, Hamilton, Kansas with a small service Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11 am. Memorial contributions to the All Veteran’s Memorial can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Online condolences can be sent in care of robertsblue.com
