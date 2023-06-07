The Emporia City Commission approved a resolution to issue up to $14 million in taxable industrial revenue bonds for S&S Quality Meats LLC Wednesday morning.
The approval came after a public hearing, which had been continued from the May 24 meeting, was reopened. No public comment was presented for or against the project.
S&S Quality Meats LLC is the trade name for Fanestil Meats, which operates at 4700 W. U.S. Hwy. 50.
The agreement will exempt property taxes on real property improvements in association with the company.
The resolution was approved 4 - 0 with Commissioner Jamie Sauder absent.
Commissioners also approved the annexation of 1526 S. Hwy. 99, the former Fanestil Meats location.
According to Planning and Zoning administrator Justin Givens, there are some limitations on what can happen with the land due to its location in the flood plain.
Separately, the commission awarded a bid to L Underwood LLC, of Ottawa, for $257,850 to remove the Fanestil Meats building located at 1526 S. Hwy. 99.
City Attorney Christina Montgomery said it would need to remain a greenspace and that new structures could not be built there. Commissioner Erren Harter asked if a park or ballfields could be built there, and Montgomery said she was not sure, but the city was looking into options.
The motion was approved 4 - 0.
The commission also approved the rezoning of property located at 227 East Street from residential to I-1 Light Industrial.
According to Planning and Zoning administrator Justin Givens, the property owners plan to use the property as a lawn and landscaping facility, while ensuring the proper screening in place to avoid any issues due to its proximity to the railroad.
The motion was approved 4 - 0.
Commissioners then approved a minor plat for the JTS Retail addition, which creates two lots adjacent to Mr. Goodcents, 1004 E. 12th Ave. One lot would be where the current ice and water building is located and another creates a lot where the batting cages and go-kart track are located at Mr. Goodcents.
That entertainment complex will be replaced with a new retail building, but details about the project have not yet been released.
The city also:
appointed Cara Codney to the Human Relations Commission;
proclaimed June 16 as National Teachers Hall of Fame Day in Emporia;
and proclaimed June as Zoo Month.
