President Biden recently presented his “State of the Union” speech, and one of the moments of bipartisan applause concerned police reform. We were encouraged to see members on both sides of the aisle stand in support of members of our minority communities and their right to survive encounters with police over minor issues. The time has come for action. The continued reporting on unarmed black people killed at the hands of the police demands reform at the national level through Congressional action. And this police reform must be in reports submitted as well as behavior on the streets. This reform must include judicial oversight in order to hold all accountable, not just the officers whose physical actions on camera cause public outrage. While the issue of police acting outside of department policy and the law should be addressed in any reform package put forth by Congress, there are other members of the force who must also be held accountable in order to truly reform the way law enforcement interacts with all Americans, regardless of ethnicity. Those police are the officers who file false reports in an attempt to minimize or justify the deadly interactions that garner so much attention through media outlets. Officers are responsible for filing reports about incidents that occur during their shift, including officer-involved shootings. These reports are legal documents that may be used in court and are subject to public disclosure unless closed by a judge for cause, such as revealing the identity of a confidential informant or undercover officer. Thus, officers who are sworn to uphold the law must file accurate and honest reports in order to maintain the public’s trust. Seven police officers present when Officer Jason Van Dyke shot and killed Laquan McDonald in Chicago in 2014 were fired after video of the shooting showed that their reports indicating that he had “lunged at officers with a knife” were false. In fact, McDonald was moving away from officers and presented no threat when Van Dyke shot and killed him. These false reports contributed to the belief, reported by numerous media outlets including the Chicago Tribune and all three broadcast TV networks, that McDonald’s death was justified by his actions. Lying on official reports by other officers on-scene presents the greatest risk to the relationship between law enforcement officers and the people they are sworn to “protect and serve.” The omni-present video cameras, including body and dashboard cameras used by the police themselves, reveal with often painful clarity the glaring disparity between what some officers put in their reports and what actually happens. The difference in many cases goes well past interpretation and straight to lying. The reaction to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis has demonstrated progress in part as five of the officers involved in the traffic stop that turned deadly were fired once the police chief saw the videos showing how unnecessarily aggressive the officers were in handling a supposed traffic stop. Once again, the reports written by officers at the scene, including some who have not been charged, falsely claimed Nichols resisted arrest when the video shows clearly that he was dragged from his car and beaten despite his best efforts to obey their sometimes conflicting orders. That he tried to run to the safety of his home just a few blocks from his initial stop does not justify the brutal beating he received. Firing the officers directly involved is a welcome first step towards justice reform. But prosecutors must look to the reports submitted by other officers at the scene to complete the cycle of reform so desperately needed. Officers who submitted false reports should be prosecuted as well. Emporia is a mid-sized city, and the idea of police reform may seem unnecessary and divisive. We know, or have known, many of the officers who serve and protect our community. But police training and policies have become standardized across the country; therefore, all communities must be involved in reforming the practices that lead to distrust between the police and their community. Watching so many black and brown victims of police violence causes distrust across all racial and socioeconomic members of our community. For us to be a truly free society, all of us must be free from the risk of police violence based on skin color. The defense put forward that black men are prone to violence has no basis in reality, and ignores research that shows that black men are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than white men according to Mapping Police Violence (2019). Given the propensity for some police officers to file false reports to justify their own actions or that of a colleague, this statistic is likely conservative. That black men run from routine interactions with the police should not surprise anyone. The chances of a violent interaction is too high to expect them to simply follow orders. And the idea that we only see the few bad apples among the police doesn’t offer the solace that knowing good officers will not only step in to stop such violent attacks, but will also ACCURATELY report what occurs, even when that means reporting inappropriate behavior of their colleagues to their superiors. Let’s follow Congress’ lead and welcome the much-needed reforms to police training and procedures. And let’s support reform as needed at state and local levels. Jim Calvert is a retired English teacher, and Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Kansas Supreme Court denies request to halt appeals for terminated Emporia State University tenured professors
- Allison “Alli” Hope Hess
- Jr/Sr High School Principal Tammy Baird named as USD 386 Madison-Virgil superintendent
- Emporia man arrested for Feb. 6 shooting incident
- Remembering Allison Hess: Hundreds attend celebration of life for Emporia High School sophomore
- Services announced for Allison Hess
- Emporia girls basketball advances to sub-state final on emotional night
- John David Dieker
- EHS offering supports after student death
- Blackcreek Diesel strives to maintain customer satisfaction at long-time Emporia repair shop
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Day After Day After Day (23)
- The People Speak (17)
- Who is David McGehee? Former Lee's Summit Superintendent hired as interim head of business at USD 253 (13)
- Censorship and libraries (8)
- Two Steps Forward, One Step Back for Kansas Republicans (7)
- Kansas Supreme Court denies request to halt appeals for terminated Emporia State University tenured professors (7)
- Scheib put on administrative leave following USD 253 board meeting (7)
- County discusses property valuation increases, fireworks fees (7)
- What the hell is a Debacle? (6)
- Four Seasons Apartments still unlivable after fire, tenant says (4)
- The diversity debate in Kansas schools likely to return (3)
- Water reportedly found at local BP gas station (3)
- Can you count on social security? (3)
- Services announced for Allison Hess (2)
- Kansas Legislature Update February 6-10 (2)
- EPD seeks info on two women seen leaving Walmart (2)
- Philip Woodbury George (2)
- FTC crackdown on GoodRx sends a message that private consumer data must be protected (2)
- 'I'm the lucky one here': Muhlig looks to exciting opportunity with USD 252 (2)
- Emporia man dies after medical incident on Kansas Turnpike (1)
- Learning loss is long term (1)
- Newman Regional Health celebrates Cath Lab accreditation (1)
- $1.9 billion computer chip manufacturing facility announced in Burlington (1)
- Restaurant change coming to Emporia Service Area (1)
- City awarded fourth place in international water tasting (1)
- Grief counseling, supports available following death of EHS sophomore (1)
- Community Corrections receives over $20,000 of unexpended state funds for adult services grant (1)
- Editorial: It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way (1)
- Eli Lilly is capping consumer insulin costs at $35 (1)
- Local legislators discuss issues at first community dialogue of the year (1)
- Haag purchased The Cottages at Holiday Resort (1)
- Emporia State men’s basketball earns NCAA Tournament berth (1)
- Giefer to step down as Mayor (1)
- ESU marks 160 years with Founders' Day celebration (1)
- USD 253 "excited" to work with McGehee amid questions regarding background (1)
- Bonner & Bonner diversity lecture coming March 2 (1)
- PACT Act tour comes to Emporia (1)
- Street Cats Club celebrates 100th TNR of the year (1)
- Iverson sentenced in Council Grove road-rage incident (1)
- EHS offering supports after student death (1)
- In State of the Union speech, a feisty Biden battles hecklers and calls for bipartisanship (1)
- Randall Paul Tolbert (1)
- Gov. Kelly to make economic development announcement in Burlington (1)
- Senior center fundraiser postponed (1)
- USD 386 Madison-Virgil School District claims Tuesday meeting was properly announced, despite no explicit prior notice (1)
- Allison “Alli” Hope Hess (1)
- Vera J. Harrington (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.