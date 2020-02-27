SALINA — Disappointing wasn’t a word that Emporia High coach Shawn Russell wanted to use on Thursday evening.
Not after the Spartans’ opening-round served as a trap-door, sending all three state qualifiers into the consolation bracket.
Not after his sole senior was defeated by fall in both of her matches.
Not even after E-High’s remaining qualifiers were both eliminated in just the second round of the consolation field.
Disappointed? Almost assuredly so, but not enough to consider speaking of those emotions.
Not when the value of competing at the inaugural KSHSAA Girls’ State Wrestling Championships ultimately exceeded anything defined by ‘disappointment.’
“It’s all part of the learning curve,” Russell said. “They’re still young. (It’s) the first time in a great big tournament like this. The atmosphere is something they’ve never experienced before.”
Two of the Spartans will have that opportunity as sophomore Megan Olson and junior Trinity Ervin are both slated to return with a better grasp of the full season’s rigors.
It was Ervin, perhaps, who suffered the most difficult-to-swallow loss on the day, falling 6-4 in overtime of her first match, rallying from a 4-2 deficit to tie the score in the third period. A takedown by Olathe North’s Alicia Martin in the overtime triggered a sudden victory.
Though Ervin was perhaps more highly favored than either of her Spartan teammates, she struggled largely in part to missing several practices to illness in the last week.
“She got sick at the wrong time,” Russell said. “She was gone for about three days. You could really tell today ... it took a lot out of her, but she gave it 100 percent and we couldn’t be prouder of her.”
Ervin still bounced back for a dramatic 1-0 winning decision over Wichita North’s Angelina Gallegos, using a second-period escape as the sole score in the match.
In her third bout, she fell by a 5-1 mark to Washburn Rural’s Jaliah Johnson.
Peroza’s day was cut short by a pair of losses by pin. She was beaten in the first period of the first round by Baldwin City’s Emma Grossoehme. Her second match lasted into the second period, but ended with the same result.
“She told me after her first match that she was really, really nervous,” Russell said of the girls’ only senior. “She ... had a tough draw (against) a girl we’ve lost to a couple times this year already. I wish we had (Peroza) a couple more years.”
Continuing to help fill the Spartan lineup by competing at a weight well above her own, Olson was pinned in quick order in her debut. She came back to turn the tables against Osawatomie’s Alexa Folsom. Olson largely used her arms to wear down Folsom’s upper body before getting her to the mat and pinning her late in the second period.
“(We appreciate) her drive, her determination, her willingness to sacrifice for the team, to put herself to where she could even compete here at state,” Russell said.
Olson tried a similar technique on her third opponent, but was taken to her back after little more than a minute to end her tournament.
EHS finished the day with five team points, placing 58th out of 80 represented schools.
“We’ll come back next year and they’ll do great,” Russell said.
