Two adults and a one-year-old were transported to Newman Regional Health Friday after a rollover accident on I-35.
On Sept. 1, 2023, at approximately 10:58 a.m., Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Lyon County Deputies responded to I-35, mile-marker 138 in the median for a rollover injury crash.
According to Deputy Fernando Zuniga, 29-year-old Lucas Halydier of Hillsboro was traveling northbound on I-35 when the driver's rear tire blew out on his 2005 Jeep Wrangler. He then lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over into the median.
In the vehicle were 25-year-old Ariel Halydier of Hillsboro and their one-year-old son. All occupants were transported to Newman Regional Hospital for suspected injuries.
Both front passengers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The one-year-old was properly secured in a car seat.
