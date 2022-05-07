Lois Elizabeth “Betsy” Brasier Landwehr, formerly of Americus, died on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. She was 85
Betsy was born on February 23, 1937 in Emporia, the daughter of Donald M. and Josephine M. Crook Brasier. She married J. Frank Landwehr on January 21, 1956 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. He survives.
Surviving family members include: husband, J. Frank Landwehr of Emporia; son, J. Frank (Kathy) Landwehr II of Emporia; daughters, Teresa (Ron) Wiebe of Americus, Denise (Jim) Augustyn of Olathe, Merri (Joe) Michaels and Sarah Landwehr both of Lyndon; sixteen grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren; sister, Donna Brasier Sielert of Emporia.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Betsy was the Librarian at Americus Public Library for many years, a homemaker and an active member of many organizations in the Americus community. Later in life she worked with her husband, J. Frank and did the bookwork for their crane business while also owning her own business, Betsy’s Elegant Oaks.
Betsy was a member of the Americus Methodist church for most of her life. She learned to play the piano at an early age, she played the piano and was the organist for the church, most of her adult life.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Americus United Methodist Church, Americus. Burial will take place at the Americus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Americus United Methodist Church and can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
