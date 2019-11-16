Barbara Lee Lawrence of Emporia died November 6, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. She was 64.
A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Broadview Towers. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
