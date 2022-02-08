Norma Rose Moran of Lee’s Summit, Missouri formerly of Admire, Kansas died on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She was 87.
Norma was born on January 25, 1935 in Osage County, Kansas the daughter of Charles Chester and Olive Viola Stout Milbradt. She married Robert Eugene Moran on May 31, 1953 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He died on January 8, 2010 in Topeka, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: daughters, Rhonda White of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Diana “Jeannie” Whittington of Kansas City, Kansas, and Linda Turney of Emporia; grandchildren, Justin White, Lauren White, Caroline Zhang, Tarah Whittington, Tim Whittington, Devon Spears, Jessica Willey, Trevor Turney, Paige Turney, and Mikayla May; great-grandchildren, Oliver White, Eliza White, Madeline White, Otis Zhang, Trinity Heavner, Gabriel Heavner, Christian Heavner, Ethan Willey, and Ayden Willey.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Keith Milbradt.
Norma was a homemaker and then later worked as an Aide for U.S.D. 251 North Lyon County. She was a member of the Admire Methodist Church and Busy Bee Club.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Federated Church in Burlingame with burial following at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Admire. Visitation will be Wednesday night from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Memorial contributions to the Federated Church of Burlingame or North Lyon County Community Center can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
