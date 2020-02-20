Little Learners Expo
Mobilizing Literacy’s next Little Learners Math-Science-Grow-Expo is 6 - 7 p.m. today at the Flinthills Mall, 1632 Industrial Rd. The free event features participation from more than 15 community businesses and organizations with child-friendly activities for children ages 2 - 6.
Show up to receive your family bag and receive one ticket per child for a prize drawing at 7 p.m. Each family selects a free book to bring home.
Salvation Army Spring Fundraiser
The Salvation Army’s spring fundraiser is 5:30 - 7 p.m. Saturday at 209 W. 4th Ave. The fundraiser includes a chili supper, bake sale and silent auction.
Tickets for chili supper are $6 for adults and $3 for kids 5 years and younger. Tickets include all you can eat chili with toppings, cornbread and crackers, desert, and tea. Soda for .50 cents extra
Proceeds benefit children in the Lyon County area to attend camp at The Salvation Army 3 trails camp in Kansas City, Missouri and other summer events.
South Fork Band at the VFW
VFW Post No. 1980 will hold a fundraiser dance featuring the South Fork Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Admission is $5 per person.
The public is welcome to attend. Come out and support your local veterans.
Beef and noodle dinner
St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Hartford will hold a beef and noodle dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Neosho Rapids Elementary School Multipurpose Room, 240 N. Commercial St., Neosho Rapids.
Menu items include homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, dessert and drinks. Adults are $8 and children ages 10 and under are $4. There will be a drawing for prizes. Get tickets at the door.
Commodity distribution
The Salvation Army Commodity distribution date for Lyon County is 2 - 4 p.m. Wednesday at 209 W. 4th Ave. To be eligible for commodities, household income must fit certain guidelines. For information about income requirements, contact the Salvation Army at 342-3093.
Soup kitchen
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall, 106 Exchange St., will open the second and fourth Sunday of every month beginning Feb. 23. The soup kitchen serves from 4 — 5 p.m. The pantry is available from 4 — 6 p.m.
