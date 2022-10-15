What responsibility as Attorney General do you perceive as the most important?
As Attorney General, my top priority would be lowering the violent crime rate in Kansas. Although violent crime came down this year, it’s still higher than it was 10 years ago and that’s unacceptable. As a former police officer and prosecutor, I’ve seen the effect violent crime has on victims and their communities. Instead of chasing headlines by suing the federal government, I want to work with law enforcement and communities to find the best solution for every area of Kansas.
When it comes to discrimination and racism, how would you make all people feel safe and comfortable interacting with law enforcement?
All people deserve to feel like police are there to keep them safe. As a former police officer, I know most of us want to protect our communities and weed out the bad guys. We do our jobs better when we have the trust of our community. I want to bring together all of the stakeholders on this issue, including law enforcement and community activists, to discuss solutions that will increase trust, strengthen relationships and keep our communities safe. I also would like to increase resources for local law enforcement to make sure they have proper training, as well as co-responders for mental health issues, so that we can have better outcomes in policing.
What can be done to protect juveniles against discriminatory practices within the justice system?
Having seen the criminal justice system from many angles, I know it can be difficult to navigate. From my perspective, everyone needs more resources. Law enforcement needs more training, as well as co-responders for issues like mental health crises. Both victims and offenders should be given resources so they can understand how to navigate the complex criminal justice system. During my Catholic year of mercy, my faith led me to serve as an indigent defense attorney, and I strongly believe everyone deserves the right to a lawyer.
How would you address the gun violence that we are experiencing in Kansas?
As a former police officer, I know we need to keep communities safe, and protect the rights of Americans. Everyone agrees violent criminals should not have access to weapons. Police should not have to fear for their lives when they’re making traffic stops. More and more often, police are running into people who have guns, and those interactions end with shots fired and sometimes lives lost. We should listen to law enforcement and make sure we can keep everyone safe. As a police officer, I was given a gun only after adequate training. People who are carrying guns without education or training can be a danger to their communities, their children, and themselves. We should make sure everyone who wants a gun can use and store it safely.
