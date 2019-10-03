Sue Ann Willcut, 87, of Emporia, Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas passed over to a better side Tuesday, September 24 in Inverness FL.
Sue was born January 11, 1931 in Emporia, KS to Clinton and Gladys Henning. An only child, Sue graduated from the Kansas State Teachers College and went on to teach first grade for seven years. On May 15, 1954 Sue married Lowell E. “JR” Willcut, Jr of Great Bend, KS. They had two sons, Kemper (64) of Inverness, FL and Kirt (59) of Wichita, KS.
A teacher at heart Sue was a constant source of guidance and inspiration to the countless young sponge like minds that she helped to mold over her lifetime. She was involved in every aspect of her boys “and their friends” lives. At home Sue made the Willcut house the Go To place for ALL the kids in the neighborhood. Safety, Trust and Respect was the order of the day.
When Kemper had twins, Kemper II and Kody, Sunday dinners and swimming parties in the Willcut back yard were clockwork for several decades and Sue was always leader of the parade. Kemper II and his wife Jessica of Decatur, IL have three kids, Griffin, Gwynne and Gayle; Kody of Newburn, SC has two kids, Ethan and Morgan. Sue's grandkids and great grandkids were one of the greatest joys of her life.
Kirt and his wife Lisa did a masterful job of helping Sue for several years after JR passed in 2014. In early 2018 Sue decided it was time to move to a more temperate climate so in September of that year Sue moved to Inverness FL, where she lived with Kemper and his wife Lou Ann.
An avid cook, homemaker and source of joy to every life she touched. Sue will be deeply missed but her legacy will live on in the lives she touched.
Well wishes and sentiments may be forwarded to: Kemper Willcut, 1242 S Cove Camp Point, Inverness, FL 34450 or Kirt Willcut, 2070 S. Capri Ct., Wichita, KS 67207.
Celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 pm Friday, October 11, 2019 at Walt's East Restaurant, 7732 East Central Avenue, Wichita.
Donations in Sues memory may be made to your favorite charity.
