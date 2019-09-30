Two vehicles were involved in an accident that left one driver with minor injuries during the morning commute Monday.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the report of an injury accident at the intersection of West Sixth Avenue and Merchant Street. The wreck involved an SUV that collided with the back end of a Lyon County Highway Department semi truck and trailer.
According to Emporia Police Officer Ken Rodriguez, the county truck was turning north in front of the SUV as the SUV was driving west.
One patient was transported to Newman Regional Health with injuries described as "non-emergent."
Two injured in Sunday rollover
Two Emporia residents were taken the hospital with undisclosed injuries Sunday after a single-vehicle accident just west of Emporia.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday deputies along with members of Emporia - Lyon County EMS responded to the 500 block of West U.S. Highway 50 for the report of an injury accident.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a single vehicle on its side that had rolled into a tree.
A written report from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office states that 62-year-old Deanna Thompson-Simpson of Emporia was westbound on U.S. Highway 50 when her 2006 Jeep Liberty left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled onto its driver's side before coming to a rest against a tree.
Thompson-Simpson and 20-year-old Christopher Garr of Emporia — a passenger in the vehicle — were both wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident.
Both occupants were transported to Newman Regional Health. The hospital does not release patient information to the media.
