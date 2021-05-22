EDITOR’S NOTE: EACH week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back:
F Paola Candia, who received her Doctor of Osteopathy from Kansas City University last Saturday, as well as those who supported her on her difficult journey to reach her goal. Even when people told her she couldn’t make it in the medical field, Candia proved them wrong.
F The more than 20 women serving as law enforcement officers in and around the Emporia community for bringing much-needed diversity and perspective to the field.
F Brooks Sauder and Caden Massey from the Emporia High golf team for qualifying for the 5A state tournament next week.
F Brenden Kienholz and Taylor Moorman from the Emporia High tennis team for taking fifth at the state tournament.
F Chase County softball coach Brian Potter, whose prestigious 11-year career came to an end this week. He led the Bulldogs to five state championships and a state record 94-game game win streak from 2012-2015.
F Madison Elementary School Principal Stephen Jowers for being named the new USD 386 Madison Virgil Superintendent.
F Emporia High students Sophia Rethman and Taylor Moorman for being named to the State Career and Technical Education Scholars list. They comprised two of the 50 students statewide to make the list.
F The 43 USD 253 staff who will retire after this school year. They combined for 882 years of service to Emporia Public Schools.
F The five Emporia State track and field athletes who will compete at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships next week.
Zach DeLoach
Reporter
