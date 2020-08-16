Alma Teen Adams Aug 16, 2020 Aug 16, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alma Teen Adams, of Emporia, died August 14, 2020 at her home. She was 87. Private services will take place at a later date. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alma Teen Adams Funeral Emporia Charter Arrangement Date × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. 2020 Readers' Choice Awards 2020 Emporia Gazette Readers' Choice Awards READ NOW Emporia Real Estate Guide Read about available homes, trends, and realtors in Lyon County Read Now La Voz Latina Emporia's Spanish Voice READ NOW Living 50 Plus Activities, Advice and Awesome People VIEW NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEPD seeks robbery suspectCity of Emporia mask ordinance now in effectMr. G's Express Wash celebrates openingMIAA suspends fall sports until JanuaryPublic health officials await confirmation for two additional deathsJill BrownLife as we knew itConnie Marie MyersElectrical issues lead to early morning structure fireKansans who got coronavirus struggling weeks or months later Images Videos CommentedMask Up (28)What is Socialism? (26)City of Emporia mask ordinance now in effect (24)Only Yardbirds Destroy History (18)Local retailers, grocers implement mandatory masking policies this week (18)Accountability needed (15)Following the bailout money (15)City of Emporia to discuss mask mandate today (14)City official recommends broader mask mandate to county commissioners (13)Time to have some conversations (11) WAJK
