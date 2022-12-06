I want to share an observation and then give a radical and different suggestion.
I wrote a much too-long piece about what I was shocked to see on our campus at ESU. I went into great detail, but it can be summed up by saying that I found that the dorms were in some cases vacant, torn down, or far from their former occupancy rate.
I also walked through our Memorial Union (the first built West of the Mississippi) and it looked like a ghost town from its former very busy use periods.
From my past experience, I also know that there have to be some fairly large revenue bonds that paid for recent remodeling projects in both the dorms and the Union. This can only be paid by the revenue that they generate. General fund money from the State Treasury via taxes may not be used in the “Auxillary Services” to pay its operating or other expenses like its bonds.
I am concerned about being able to meet all the revenue bond payments at the present level of use.
In order to understand my idea please understand this about the ESU Foundation’s rate of giving. This is a direct quote from its 2020 Stewardship Report on about page 5:
“Endowment by Purpose Emporia State University Foundation (ESUF) holds more than 1,180 segregated endowment funds which support a variety of purposes including scholarship awards, departmental and program support, and other needs. This chart illustrates the makeup of our pooled endowment funds according to the donors’ intended impact. The total value of endowments as of June 30, 2020: $79,028,761 Total distribution available from endowments for the academic year 2020/2021: $2,718,300.”
From the same report, one sees that this represents about a 3.5% rate of giving. To my way of thinking, now is the time to get a lot more of this money out to our students.
I know that some of the money in the Foundation is restricted to certain programs. It is sad that due to recent events some of these programs no longer exist. Therefore such money for programs that no longer exist needs to be redirected. I also feel that a good deal of the Foundation’s money is unrestricted. I can give examples of various places where one can see how these funds were used, but for now, allow me to get to a radical idea to get students back on campus.
Here is the idea.
Have a drawing for free board in the dorms.
Place the names of those who have made their non-refundable processing fee to live in the dorms in a hat.
Then draw a set number of names for those that the Foundation wishes to fund for free fall and spring dormitory housing. It is just that simple.
Here are the clear advantages.
Start using the Foundation’s money before it is too late.
This gets students back onto campus which is critical.
This money goes to auxiliary services accounts which will help to pay its bonds and its operating expenses.
Great attention-getting and good PR.
Free dorms might also generate some much-needed food services contracts for these residents to eat in the Union.
It is just that simple. If you would like to have an eye-opener just take a trip through the Memorial Union to see what I am concerned about.
Now is the time for radical ideas!
PS: For those not winning the drawing; then in some way creatively tie some scholarships to also living in the residence halls. The halls and the Union really need some help.
