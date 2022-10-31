Editor's note: This update includes graphic descriptions of the crime scene. Reader discretion is advised.
A preliminary hearing is underway for the man accused of pulling the trigger during the murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila in 2017.
Samuel Garcia is one of six men accused of the murder, when Avila was found in a burned car in rural Lyon County with two gunshot wounds to the back of his head. Garcia is currently serving seven years on other charges.
Update 3
Dr. Erik Krag Mitchell, formerly a medical examiner with Frontier Forensics, testified that he was the district coroner for Lyon County until 2018. He was the coroner who responded to the crime scene.
Mitchell said he was initially given a location to respond to and told there was a body in a burned vehicle. He said he did respond to the scene in rural Lyon County. He confirmed the existence of a burned vehicle with a body partially in the vehicle in the passenger side of the front seat. He was leaned over with the door open.
Mitchell said items around the car were scorched. He worked with law enforcement officers on the scene and the fire marshal. Mitchell said he did an external and internal examination.
“I had a body that had severe thermal injury – burned on the surface,” he said. “The proteins of the abdominal wall shrank. The skin was burned off of most of the body. There was a slight amount of skin where there had not been enough heat to burn it away.”
Mitchell said the internal examination found two gunshot wounds to the head. They were smaller caliber, unjacketed bullets. There was bloody foam in the airway, indicating cardiac activity after the body was injured.
Mitchell said he found no natural diseases or other injuries that would have contributed to death.
Mitchell said the gunshot wounds were “consistent” with a .22 caliber bullet. He said there would be no “purposeful movement” after an injury such as the gunshots.
The bullets caused damage to the brain — the thinking brain — the very base of the brain was not damaged which would have allowed for some rudimentary functions like breathing. He could not determine if Avila was alive at the time the car was set on fire, but said the gunshots to the head were the cause of death.
“This was a homicide,” he said.
Garcia’s attorney, Mark Schoenhofer, asked Mitchell to confirm that he was not testifying Monday in order to say who pulled the trigger in the case. Mitchell confirmed that was the case.
Chris Mercer with the Kansas State Fire Marshal was next on the stand. Mercer said he has a K-9 named Bingo who assists during his investigations. Mercer has completed 397 investigations as a lead fire investigator. Bingo has been with him during investigations over the past five years.
Mercer described his findings on the fire, including that it was burning inside of the vehicle and billowing outside of the vehicle. He could identify that based on the soot staining and the damage to the vehicle.
“If the fire was on the exterior, it would show different fire patterns. It would show it lower, it would act different,” Mercer said.
Mercer said typically a fire on the inside of a vehicle will burn the combustibles – the seat cushions, fabric, toys, whatever that is inside of the vehicle – and it will damage the windshield and rear window, and that will fall on top of the debris. He said, within a vehicle, the seating, fabric on doors, headliners and eventually glass, will be considered a combustible.
If the fire was on the exterior it would have burned and damaged those windows first and then debris would fall secondly on top of the glass, so you wouldn’t be able to see the glass.
“From this example, I determined that the fire could be specifically on top of the vehicle, under the vehicle or inside of the trunk,” he said. He added the headlights and taillights would be more damaged if that were the case.
The state asked Mercer what color the smoke would be from a car fire. Mercer said, generally speaking, it will start light and then turn black. He said it depends on the materials involved.
Mercer had taken photos showing that the windshield and rear window glass were still visible to the human eye, which supported his testimony that the fire must have started inside of the vehicle.
He clarified the interior of the vehicle does not include the engine compartment. It would include the seating compartment of the vehicle.
Mercer said an accelerant would be gasoline, kerosene, diesel – not alcohol-based products.
Mercer said the floor of the vehicle was mostly in take, with some holes present. The holes present were factory-installed holes, he said, not fire-through holes.
Mercer said he observed, in the rear passenger seat, a spent shell casing.
“It had looked like it had already been fired,” he said. He said he believed it to be a .22 caliber casing.
Mercer said the doors being open on the vehicle helped fuel the fire. If the doors were closed, a lack of oxygen would be present.
There was no evidence that anyone tried to put out the fire, based on the lack of water or fire retardant on the scene.
The origin of the fire was within the interior of the vehicle, Mercer said. “What I mean by that is within the seating compartments of the vehicle, specifically the front seating area.”
He said the cause of the fire was an “open flame by human action.” He said this was a deliberate act based on the fact that the fire was an “incendiary fire.”
“No one else was around,” Mercer said. “The vehicle had not been driven and was not moved, and a deceased was in the passenger seat.”
Schoenhofer asked if it was possible that different types of accelerant could have been used. Mercer said petroleum-based accelerants were found in two locations of the four that his dog flagged.
Schoenhofer also asked about the ejection pattern of the shell casing and whether or not he would expect to see a casing fall behind the seat if it was shot would have ejected to the right and back.
The state asked if objects in the way could change how a shell bounces and falls, a point that was reiterated during repeated cross examination.
Update 2
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office detective sergeant Travis Mishler testified that he was one of the first on the scene on Sept. 6, 2017, after Fruit had called in the vehicle to 911. Mishler said he could see a body as he approached the vehicle.
The license plate was run through the system by dispatchers and the car came back as registered to Jesus Avila, Sr. — Avila’s father.
The court was shown graphic photographs which showed the front passenger side of the car with the deceased’s body inside the vehicle. Photos of vehicle from the rear driver’s side and drone photos were also shown. Mishler testified that he saw tire tracks around the vehicle.
“Those tire tracks did not look to have come from this vehicle,” he said, noting that the tracks did not line up with the vehicle and were wider overall.
Mishler said Avila’s body — not yet identified — was placed on top of a body bag and moved to a different area farther from the car. A portable X-ray machine was used by the Kansas State Fire Marshal, during which time two items were located inside of the deceased’s head.
Mishler said he understood the items to be bullet fragments. He testified that someone was present at the scene of the crime all night to make sure nothing was altered, once law enforcement were at the scene.
Mishler was present during the autopsy, he said, during which time the bullets were removed from Avila’s head. He also testified that then-Emporia Police detective Ray Mattas contacted him and said Kevin Guevara reportedly had information on firearms related to the murder.
Guevara brought him two firearms — an AR-15 and AK-47 — wrapped in a blue sweatshirt.
The serial numbers were run on the guns. It was determined that Avila had purchased the AK-47 from Gerry’s Pawn in Emporia.
Update 1
The first witness of the day was Dan Fruit, a farmer who lives on Road 180. Fruit testified that he owns 1,000 acres total in Lyon County, including land in and around Road 160 and Road T — where Avila was found.
He said those roads run through his property and Road T dead ends on the other end of 160 and at the railroad. Fruit went to check the crops the morning Avila was discovered. He saw smoke the day before and thought he would go check to see if there was any damage in the area. He was driving a 2011 Ford 150 pickup.
“I turned the corner because the corn was about 8-foot tall and there was a car that was burned off. It was hot enough that it scorched the crops on each side of the road. There was no paint left on the car. The only thing left of the vehicle was metal. “
Fruit said he called the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, who directed him to call 911, during which time he was asked to approach the vehicle.
Garcia's defense counsel asked Fruit is he could have seen cars coming and going from there. Fruit said there’s a lot of traffic in and out and people do "things they shouldn’t" in the area. He couldn't say for sure how many vehicles were in and out of the area, but he didn't believe many had come through since he had a grader running through his fields previously.
Fruit testified that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation took pictures of his shoes and tires.
As previously reported by The Emporia Gazette, each suspect is facing six counts, including one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
The story will be updated as more testimony is delivered throughout the day.
