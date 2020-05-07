Lyon County Commissioners approved a near-$50,000 agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation for emergency-relief roadway repair during a regularly-scheduled meeting Thursday morning.
The funds will be used in the maintenance of “federal aid roads” within Lyon County, some of which suffered damage during last spring’s flooding events. According to County Engineer Chip Woods, federal aid roads — such as Americus Road — are classified by KDOT and the Federal Highway Administration as “major collectors,” making them eligible for federal aid.
“Being through KDOT and the Federal Highway Administration, this won’t have anything to do with our non-federal aid routes,” Woods said, referring to other area road projects currently overseen by FEMA and local emergency management groups. “They’re not eligible for reimbursement through FEMA since they were constructed by the federal government years back, but they’re still eligible through the highway administration.”
Between April and May last year, almost 30 inches of rain fell on the broader Lyon County area, causing multiple rounds of flooding and numerous road closures, especially in more rural areas.
“With normal flooding, we usually don’t have enough damage to kick in these payments,” Woods said. “But last year, with flood, after flood after flood, it was able to damage those major routes. We had about six separate rounds of that last year.”
Woods expects the road repairs to use the vast majority of granted funds. Currently, no timeline exists for the repair of the major routes or the reimbursement, although work on smaller county roads has been ongoing.
During the meeting, county commissioners also:
^ Approved publication of Resolution 07-20, a resolution to declare certain roads under jurisdiction and control of Lyon County as minimum maintenance
^ Held three separate executive session regarding non-elected personnel, security exemptions and data exchange
