The Emporia Senior Center is closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Wednesday closings and postponements
- The Emporia Gazette
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Recent Comments
-
aulani said:You're right about older people having an "exercised immune system." I like your term. Once infected, however, the elderly have little chance …
-
aulani said:I certainly agree with the abysmal state of American science teaching in our schools. While I haven't seen any state standards for Science lat…
-
ValySpin said:Of course, the entire house needs home improvements, but most of the time people choose to renovate just a few rooms, those who are more often…
-
ValySpin said:A business, like a restaurant or a brewing pub, with a patio will definitely attract more people. The best solution is to enclose it to protec…
-
James Bordonaro said:
Don Hill is very deserving of this award and is someone that the entire community can take pride in his accomplishments.
-
SnowGypsy said:I was reading about what happens in the case that something gets out of that new BioScience (ticking time bomb) Lab being built in Manhattan, …
-
booker5m said:
These jokers you people voted into office sure like throwing our money around. Think people before you vote!!!!
-
bubarubu said:There have been a number of articles over the past two years about Family Promise that is (hopefully) going to be coming to town. They provide…
-
aulani said:
The article does not point out what this group plans to do for the homeless in Emporia besides thoughts and prayers.
-
ibtirish said:So if you are the boss an one of your employees lies about you in a report an it is found not to be credible would you still keep that employe…
Events Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Two separate stabbing incidents confirmed, under investigation
- Jake Gill Benefit Concert canceled
- Steven Marvin Klumpe
- EPD seeking man wanted in connection to rape
- A lifetime of service
- Susan Karr-Curry
- Cottonwood Falls residents notified of drinking water issue
- Suit: Failed nursing homes' operators stole from employees
- Madison boys romp in ranked battle
- Blair named new superintendent of North Lyon County schools
Images
Videos
Commented
- Same song, different verse (10)
- City authorizes FEMA grant application for Fanestil (8)
- Never-Trump challengers fail first big test (8)
- It's official: Panda Express coming to Emporia (7)
- Republicans embark on Olathe (6)
- More utility work in downtown Emporia (6)
- Elections have consequences (5)
- Fearing the Bern (5)
- KBI releases more information in Chase County officer involved shooting (5)
- Legislators discuss anti-abortion amendment fallout Saturday morning (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.