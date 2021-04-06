Taco Bell had a series of commercials in the late 1990’s featuring a Chihuahua and the tag line “Yo quiero Taco Bell.”
They were fun, and when the chalupa came along, it was “viral” before there was “viral”: “DROP the chalupa!” we all said. “The Chihuahua will rip your face off if you don’t!”
This chalupa looked like a bumpy taco, and few questioned its veracity.
Last week, Andrew (my sweetheart) asked me “Just what IS a chalupa?” and it occurred to me I had no true idea. I know taco, pin taco, Indian taco, taquito and tostada. I understand the differences between an enchilada and a burrito, but I hadn’t thought of the chalupa in 20 years or more, so I put on my investigating hat and went to work.
It turns out “chalupa” means “boat” in Aztec. Back when Mexico City was Tenochtitlan, an island in the vast Lake Texoco, there were causeways for foot traffic and canals for water traffic. The boats were either rafts or dugout canoes.
It’s fascinating to see a topographical map of this region from 1519 — A huge lake with marshes and wetlands and compare it to today — a few small lakes, a small river here and there. Five centuries of draining and building have completely changed the space.
Back to chalupas, though. They’ve always been small, shallow-draft craft able to carry one or two people at most and either paddled or poled. Today’s chalupas are similar to Italian gondolas, with room for two and someone in the back acting as the motor. They are pleasure craft, not commerce craft.
If you consider the typically round tortilla, hold it in your hand and put something into it, you would curl up the opposite sides to contain whatever that was, and this must be the evocation of the dugout canoe, the chalupa.
But wouldn’t a taco shell look even more like a canoe? One would think so; I really can’t vouch for the etymology. What I can state in all truth is a chalupa is fried before serving, laid out flat and served hot. A taco is not fried before serving, unless you go “Old El Paso” and deep fry it into a curved shape in advance. Generally, the shell is not hot, but the protein inside is.
A typical American taco would be filled with ground beef, cheese and chopped lettuce and tomatoes. We’ve also enjoyed pork tacos with onion, chicken tacos with guacamole, and so forth, stuffing that shell as far as it will go with chopped olives, salsa and sour cream.
A chalupa, on the other hand, is more of a snack food, a way to use up bits and pieces of leftovers and it starts with the salsa.
Green salsa is traditional, but red is used as well, and it’s applied while the taco is frying. Then the hot tortilla, still flexible, is moved to drain on some paper towels, topped with a sprinkle of Queso Fresco, shredded meat and diced onions and served immediately.
Afficionados insist on frying the corn tortilla in pork fat, which is heavenly and delicious, however, no one is going to refuse to eat a chalupa prepared with something a little healthier, like corn, vegetable or peanut oil.
“Wait!” you say — “What about the tostada?” It appears the tostada is a stiff, cold chalupa that hasn’t been built yet. You see prepared tostadas in the store, like a loaf of bread. It’s a hard base for building the same kind of fillings: lettuce, tomato, cheese, onions, salsa, and so forth.
Don’t drop the chalupa! Try some at home this week, just for fun. Let’s get cooking.
CHALUPA DE PUEBLA
1/2 cup manteca (pork lard) or corn oil
212 small corn tortillas
1/2 cup salsa verde
1/2 cup salsa roja
1/2 cups cooked, shredded beef, pork or chicken
1/2 cups queso fresco or mild feta cheese
1/4 - 1/2 cup white onion, peeled and finely chopped
In a large, deep frying pan, heat the oil or lard (it should be about 1/4-inch deep) until a few drops of water sprinkled into the pan bounce and sizzle.
Place three or four tortillas into the pan and soft-fry them, just three or four seconds on one side, then flip them over.
Spread salsa on the tops while frying, again, three or four seconds (work fast). They should remain pliable and not crispy. Use a slotted spatula or spoon to move them and drain them well on paper towels.
Top each with a bit of shredded meat, crumbled cheese and onion. Serve immediately. Delicious!
I propose a chalupa bar, with small bowls of all kinds of toppings laid out next to the fry space — as you dish up the chalupas like pancakes, guests can top as they please with sprinkles of shredded radish, crumbled chorizo, diced jalapeno, ground beef, chopped bell peppers, shredded chicken — so much more — and, of course, crumbled Queso Fresco. There’s your graduation party, right there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.