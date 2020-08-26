Emporia Public Schools Board of Education members voted to delay implementation of state gating criteria until the third week of school during a lengthy and emotional meeting, Wednesday evening.
Board Members Doug Epp and Melissa Ogleby had voted for immediate implementation, and that motion failed. Board Member Art Gutierrez then offered a motion that would keep the reopening plan as the board has previously decided and delay implementation of gating criteria, which passed 5-2. Board Members Mike Crouch and Grant Riles were opposed.
The gating criteria will go into effect the third week of school. Still, the board has the authority to act as quickly as deemed necessary based on disease trends and increased incidences of active cases.
“I wish there was a right decision and I wish there was a good decision or a great decision, but I feel like sometimes we’re forced to make decisions that maybe don’t put us in the best position that we can be in …,” said USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case, who recommended the board adopt the state’s recommendations Wednesday. “I would say that all parents and guardians — based on the data we’re seeing right now — still need to have some form of alternative plans in place to take care of younger kids in the event we go to a remote learning.”
Among board members, the decision boiled down to a matter of timing. The majority believed that an adoption of state recommendations just a week before the scheduled start of classes — the delivery method and date of which had already been debated on end — would on serve to further complicate things for staff members, especially teachers who would have to completely alter their set lesson plans.
“At a week out, for me, we need to allow those plans [that have already been worked on] to go forward,” said Board President Mike Crouch. “Now, three weeks from now or four weeks, we may be looking at a completely different situation either good or bad … I feel the responsible thing is to allow those plans to go into action and allow the work that people have done to prepare for those plans to happen … Let’s see and let’s continue to monitor in the meantime and get our committee together — which needs to be very carefully chosen — and allow those people to start to really analyze and watch the trends.”
“The teachers and staff have had the plan we’ve given them and they have done their best they can to prepare for the school year,” added Board Member Jeremy Dorsey. “We’re about a week out now. I’d be hard-pressed to say, ‘Okay, now we’re going to pull the rug out from under you and some of you are going to have to go completely remote and just sort of redo everything.’”
Parents, guardians or students looking for the latest updates regarding the fall semester can find up-to-date information online at /www.usd253.org/back-to-school-2020. A draft copy of district-curated gating criteria which may be adopted moving forward can be found at go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd253/Board.nsf/files/BSUUVN7DEB42.
During the meeting, the board also:
^ Accepted a bid in the amount of $17,020 from Kaw Valley Engineering Inc. for construction materials testing and inspection services associated with upcoming renovations at Walnut Elementary School
^ Re-signed a memorandum of understanding with CrossWind Counseling & Wellness for the continuation of onsite services in district schools
^ Accepted a donation of $17,460 from the Lifetime Foundation and the riders in the Dirty Kanza gravel race. When the 2020 race was canceled,The Lifetime Foundation chose to support the district’s food service department in their mission to feed students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
^ Accepted a donation of school supplies in the amount of $878.84 from donorschoose.org to be used in the classroom of Timmerman 4th grade teacher Ashley Mawdsley
